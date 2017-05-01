Andrea Mitchell Reports 05/01/17

Steele: Trump’s Civil War Comments Show ‘Clear Lack’ of...

Former RNC chair Michael Steele offers reaction to President Trump’s speculation that former President Andrew Jackson could have prevented the Civil War. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

MaddowBlog: Trump flubs own history test on Andrew Jackson and the Civil War
2 hours 22 min ago
GOP Rep on health care bill: I think the votes are there
6 hours 5 min ago
President Trump calls Kim Jong-un a "smart cookie"
9 hours 12 min ago
Cruz: Take 'El Chapo' money to fund border wall
20 hours 30 min ago
Do Obama's speaking fees come at cost for democrats?
6 hours 50 min ago
MaddowBlog: Asked about health care, Trump trips
Controversial Trump aide may leave White House
Rep. Schiff: "Day 101 looks a lot like Day 1"
Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump is a "pathological liar"
Holder: Trump admin pulling back on right to vote

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL