State Department staffer got job with embellished resume, fake Time magazine cover

State Department staffer got job with embellished resume, fake Time magazine cover04:27
A senior Trump administration official has embellished her résumé with misleading claims about her professional background — even creating a fake Time magazine cover with her face on it — raising questions about her qualifications to hold a top position at the State Department. Mina Chang, the deputy assistant secretary in the State Department's Bureau of Conflict and Stability Operations, falsely claims to be a Harvard grad, and exaggerated the scope of her nonprofit's work.