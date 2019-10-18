Speaker Pelosi: All roads lead to Putin

Speaker Pelosi: All roads lead to Putin05:49
In her weekly press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi identified a number of President Trump's policies that she characterized as helpful to Russian President Vladimir Putin. NBC News Justice and Security Analyst, and Former Chief Spokesman for the Justice Department, Matt Miller and Senior Fellow for the Center for a New American Security, and former Deputy National Intelligence Officer for Russia at the National Intelligence Council Andrea-Kendall Taylor join Andrea Mitchell to break it all down.