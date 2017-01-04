Andrea Mitchell Reports 01/04/17

Senate sets confirmation hearings for next week

What are the chances Donald Trump’s highly anticipated press conference will occur during one of his cabinet appointments' confirmation hearings? According to some, it's a strong possibility. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schumer: Dems will resist Trump on 'stolen' SCOTUS seat
16 hours 11 min ago
Schumer predicts GOP Obamacare repeal 'chaos'
16 hours 22 min ago
Senate sets confirmation hearings for next week
43 min 7 sec ago
Sen. Schumer on Trump: 'I think we can really nail him'
15 hours 24 min ago
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate
15 hours 46 min ago
Democrats, GOP gear up for an Obamacare battle
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
Obama to meet with Democrats on Capitol Hill
Manchin: Replace but don't repeal Obamacare
Trump 'being dumb' to fight with intel agencies: Schumer

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL