Andrea Mitchell Reports 03/01/17

Senate intel vice chair on 'political interference' in Russia...

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee expresses concerns about the White House influencing the GOP intelligence chairs to downplay the Russian probe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

