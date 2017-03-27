Andrea Mitchell Reports 03/27/17

Senate Intel vice chair doesn't know the info Nunes has

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, says that he and many Democrats and Republicans do not know what evidence House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes is talking about, and that it is "suspicious" he is going to the White House to get it.

