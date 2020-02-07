Senate Intel lambasts Obama administration for 'paralysis of analysis' on Russian interference

Senate Intel lambasts Obama administration for 'paralysis of analysis' on Russian interference05:31
Matt Miller and Clint Watts join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Senate Intelligence committee report that criticizes the Obama administration's muted response on Russian interference in the 2016 election and calls for presidents to "take steps to separate himself or herself from political considerations when handling issues related to foreign influence operations." They also discuss the new DOJ guidelines that Attorney General William Barr must personally approve any investigations into presidential candidates.