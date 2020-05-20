Sen. Van Hollen: State Dept. IG firing a 'classic play out of the Trump administration'07:41
Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) joins Andrea Mitchell after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denies reports that he recommended the State Department Inspector General's firing as retaliation for an investigation into himself. "This is a classic play out of the Trump administration," Senator Van Hollen says in response to the secretary's denial, "When somebody is trying to hold you accountable, when someone’s trying to get to the bottom of something, just fire them."