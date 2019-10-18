Sen. Van Hollen: Trump's Turkey negotiations were 'the second betrayal of our Syrian Kurdish allies'05:36
Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) joins Andrea Mitchell to react to President Trump's negotiated pause of hostilities between Turkish and Syrian Kurdish forces and the bipartisan legislation he is introducing with Senator Lindsey Graham to sanction Turkey until they cease their operations in Northern Syria wholesale. Van Hollen also reflected on the passing of his friend and colleague, fellow Maryland lawmaker Elijah Cummings.