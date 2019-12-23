Sen. Van Hollen: Pelosi is spotlighting the need for a fair trial

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) joins Kristen Welker to discuss the latest developments in the back and forth between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leadership on the structure of a Senate impeachment trial, including a new document request from Senator Chuck Schumer. Van Hollen himself, along with other Senate Democrats, is looking for documents from the Government Accountability Office, looking to determine whether Trump's actions violated a law that restricts a president's ability to withhold funds appropriated by Congress.