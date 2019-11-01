Sen. Van Hollen: ISIS is down but not out

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), a member of the foreign relations committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Congress’s response to developments in the Middle East, including the latest in Syria and the naming of a new ISIS leader, and react to the House impeachment resolution vote. Van Hollen has called for the Senate to take up a House passed sanctions bill against Turkey for their offensive in Northern Syria, and for President Trump to rescind Turkish President Erdogan’s invitation to the White House.