Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Van Hollen: ISIS is down but not out

05:47

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), a member of the foreign relations committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Congress’s response to developments in the Middle East, including the latest in Syria and the naming of a new ISIS leader, and react to the House impeachment resolution vote. Van Hollen has called for the Senate to take up a House passed sanctions bill against Turkey for their offensive in Northern Syria, and for President Trump to rescind Turkish President Erdogan’s invitation to the White House.Nov. 1, 2019

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All