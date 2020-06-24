Sen. Tester: GOP police reform bill 'says a lot of things but doesn’t really do anything'04:07
As the Senate GOP policing reform bill fails to clear a procedural hurdle to passage, Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss why Senate Democrats are opposing moving forward on Senator Tim Scott's legislation. Sen. Tester tells Andrea "the country expects more from the United States Senate" than what had been put forward in the Republicans' bill, and that doing nothing on the issue “would be political malpractice.”