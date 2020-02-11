Sen. Shaheen: What I've heard from everyone and Bernie is 'no matter who the nominee is, we have all got to come back together'

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the New Hampshire primary, telling Andrea that "it's exciting to see how many people are still engaged in the process, how many people are enthusiastic about their candidates and are turning out today." When asked about whether she sees any efforts to stop a Bernie Sanders nomination, she says that, "I think it's way early too be talking about it any kind of a stop anybody movement," and that all the candidates are uniting in supporting the eventual nominee to take back the White House.