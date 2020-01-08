Sen. Reed questions what left there is for Trump to sanction in Iran

Sen. Reed questions what left there is for Trump to sanction in Iran06:28
Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Armed Services committee, tells Andrea Mitchell that President Trump's announcement of new sanctions on Iran will have little effect on the Iranians, "and as a result the Iranians will continue their efforts only this time through proxies." He also says that, despite Trump's assertion that "Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," Iran is actually moving faster towards those capabilities now.