Sen. Murphy: The damage already done to US security interests is 'perhaps irreparable'

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) tells Andrea Mitchell that he's "glad that it appears that we are on a de-escalation path militarily," but contends that US security interests in the Middle East have been harmed in the wake of the Soleimani attack, noting that Iran has since restarted Iran down the path to a nuclear weapon and that US forces are likely to be forced out of Iraq. He says that "in almost every single way Iran is stronger than they were when President Trump came into office and we are weaker in the region."