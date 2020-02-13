Sen. Murphy: 'Alarming' only 8 GOP senators voting for war powers resolution

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his upcoming, bipartisan trip to Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He also discusses the War Powers Resolution being voted on in the Senate, telling Andrea that it is "kind of alarming we only have 8 Republican votes. It's a restatement of existing law & says the president can't take military action against Iran unless he is defending against imminent attack w/o coming to Congress 1st."