Sen. Menendez with Rep. Engel launching probe of State Dept. watchdog firing

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest developments in the firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, an issue he is probing with House Foreign Affair Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY). Sen. Menendez tells Andrea, "I am deeply concerned that my understanding is that the Inspector General may very well have been on the verge of completing an investigation into emergency justifications for arm sales to Saudi Arabia."