Sen. Leahy: Ken Starr is a 'weird choice' for Trump defense team

Senator Patrick Leahy, (D-VT) joins Andrea Mitchell on Andrea Mitchell Reports to discuss the latest impeachment developments as the Senate trial kicks off. Of the President's decision to add Ken Starr to his defense team, Leahy says that Starr was a man "who pushed the weakest impeachment case--and now he's up here to defend the strongest impeachment case in my lifetime." He also compared the collegiality in the Senate during the Clinton impeachment trial to today. Today, he said, "There is far more dysfunction," and "several of the senior senators in both parties would like to see it done the way it should be and follow the Constitution."