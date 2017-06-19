Andrea Mitchell Reports 06/19/17

Sen. Klobuchar on health care bill battle

Sen. Amy Klobuchar joins Andrea Mitchell Reports to discuss the debate over the health care bill as well as other topics. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP senators could see health care bill this week
Morning Joe: If GOP loses to Ossoff, there will 'be panic'
7 hours 12 min ago
'Good chance' Flynn cooperating with FBI, says senator
5 hours 56 min ago
GOP senator can't see Trump 'terminating' Mueller
4 hours 47 min ago
Ossoff responds to Trump's attacks before GA election
14 hours 32 min ago
Dems stage talk-a-thon as GOP push through health bill
Ex-Watergate attny.: Of course Trump's under investigation
Sean Spicer is looking for his replacement: Report
Here's why Trump can't run from Warmbier's death
Maddow: New subpoena hints at direction of Russia probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL