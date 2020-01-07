Sen. King: 'I think it is time for the Speaker to send the articles over'02:19
Senator Angus King, a member of the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committee tells Andrea Mitchell that it's time for Pelosi to transmit articles of impeachment for the Senate, as McConnell looks like he has the votes to open the Senate trial without witnesses. King emphasizes that the key vote on witnesses will come later in the trial, after opening statements, and it will 'be very hard for somebody to vote against calling witnesses' like John Bolton.