Sen. Kaine unloads on Trump after State of the Union address

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) responds to President Trump and his allies criticizing Speaker Pelosi for tearing his State of the Union speech, saying that Trump "stands up there and lies about health care, but we're going talk about how she should respond?" On the upcoming vote on whether to convict or acquit Trump in the Senate, Kaine says "he’s going to be acquitted. I don’t think it’s an exoneration because the Senate trial was such a sham."