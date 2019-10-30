Sen. Kaine: It is great that Baghdadi is gone, but ISIS is not gone.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), a member of the Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees, joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about Congress's response to President Trump's Middle East policies, and John Sullivan's nomination hearing to be Ambassador to Russia. In that hearing, Sullivan testified that the former Ukrainian Ambassador Maria Yovanovitch had been removed from her position as the President 'lost confidence in her', after a smear campaign against her, contributed to by Rudy Giuliani. He also testified that the direction for State Dept. officials to be blocked from testifying to Congress had come from the White House.