Sen. Harris: 'It's just really well-known that we don't compare struggles'

After calling it 'naive' for Mayor Pete Buttigieg to compare his struggles as a gay man to the struggles of the African American community, Senator Kamala Harris follows up those comments by saying that 'it's not productive' to make such a comparison. She also addresses Mike Bloomberg entering the 2020 race with a $31 million ad buy, saying that the system is a bit skewed if one person has the ability to influence the electorate with millions of dollars. When asked about her own struggles making inroads with black voters, Harris answers by saying that, 'everyone has to earn the vote of every person.'