Sen. Gillibrand: the Weinstein conviction 'creates space for people to come forward, to know that the criminal justice system can work for them'

Senator Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Trump's move calling out Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor, the Senate voting on abortion restrictions, the Weinstein case, and the 2020 race. She told Andrea she believes "the case is a landmark case because what it showed is that jurors believed these women...I think it creates space for people to come forward, to know that the criminal justice system can work for them."