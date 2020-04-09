Sen. Durbin says Congress needs to continue to work on a 'bipartisan basis' for relief bills

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, the number two Democrat in the Senate, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how Congress needs to continue work on a bipartisan basis for coronavirus relief, which he says Mitch McConnell did not do before he attempted to unanimously pass an expansion in small business loan funding to which Democrats objected. Sen. Durbin also discusses the racial disparity in the virus's impact seen in Illinois and across the country, which he calls "unacceptable" in the 21st century.