Sen. Murphy hopes Pelosi sends articles of impeachment to the Senate, 'sooner rather than later'03:47
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withholds delivering articles of impeachment to the Senate pending a deal on the structure of the Senate trial, Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) tells Andrea Mitchell that 'We have to come to a decision in the Senate as to how we're going to structure this trial,' and that he's 'willing, frankly eager, to hear exculpatory evidence,' despite his belief that the President's conduct merits impeachment and removal.