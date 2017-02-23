Andrea Mitchell Reports 02/23/17

Sen. Cardin: We need cooperation from Mexico

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., discusses the importance of the United States relationship with Mexico. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Gavin Grimm: Govt. just said transgender students don't deserve protection
3 hours 2 min ago
GOP Rep: Constituents at town halls were not paid
6 hours 18 min ago
Takei: Transgender rights are fundamental human rights
6 hours 7 min ago
Meet the TX sheriff who rejected a deportation role
14 hours 57 min ago
Trump voter backs Obamacare in new ad
6 hours 52 min ago
Fmr. CIA boss: I worry about 'chaotic' Trump presidency
Trump approval slips, but are numbers accurate?
Montana GOP chair warns too much voter turnout favors Democrats
Dem reminds Trump: LGBT doesn't stand for 'Let's Go Back in Time'
Friedman: Trump comments have been 'very worrisome'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL