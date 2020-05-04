Secretary of Senate can't fulfill Biden request to release possible records related to assault allegation

Secretary of Senate can't fulfill Biden request to release possible records related to assault allegation03:07
The Secretary of Senate is today responding to a request from Joe Biden to release any possible records related to sexual assault allegations by former staffer Tara Reade, which the former Vice President denies, with the Secretary saying that the chamber has "no discretion to disclose any such information" as requested, should it exist. Mike Memoli joins Andrea Mitchell to report on how the Biden campaign is responding to this and other developments.