Schiff: Whistleblower testimony might not be needed in impeachment inquiry

Schiff: Whistleblower testimony might not be needed in impeachment inquiry06:34
Congressman Adam Schiff, the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is butting heads with President Trump over testimony from the whistleblower. The president tweeting that he or she “must testify,” while over the weekend, the congressman was debating the need for it. Former Assistant Watergate Special Prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks, NBC News Correspondent Heidi Przybyla and USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page join Andrea to discuss.