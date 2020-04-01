Sanders says he's 'assessing' his campaign with 'narrow' path to victory

Bernie Sanders tells Andrea Mitchell he is taking a "hard look" and assessing his campaign as he continues to describe a "narrow" path to victory. Sanders slams the president for his coronavirus response, saying that didn't listen to scientists and downplayed the threat, and he describes the work he wants to do as a senator to respond to the crisis. He also announces that he's calling for Wisconsin to postpone its upcoming primary April 7, saying people shouldn't have to "risk their lives in order to cast a vote."