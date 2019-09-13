Andrea Mitchell Reports

Same-sex couple fighting for daughter’s citizenship: 'We are family by every definition'

Two fathers are suing the state department, challenging a policy blocking their infant daughter from becoming a U.S. citizen. Adiel and Roee Kiviti, along with their two children Kessem and Lev, join Andrea Mitchell to talk about their fight to keep their 6-month old daughter Kessem in the United States. Also joining is Aaron Morris, Executive Director if “Immigration Equality,” an advocacy group who filed the lawsuit.Sept. 13, 2019

