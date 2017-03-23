Andrea Mitchell Reports 03/23/17

Rep. Swalwell: Nunes still has't shared intel with committee...

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., a member of the House Intelligence Committee, confirms that Chairman Devin Nunes still hasn't provided the intel he discussed with President Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lacking support, House GOP cancels health care vote
Lawrence: Trump, Ryan, Nunes are in over their heads
21 hours 12 min ago
Bernie Sanders will vote against Neil Gorsuch
7 hours 1 min ago
CBC member: Trump didn't apologize, he listened
8 hours 31 min ago
McCain: Select committee on Russia now a ‘requirement’
1 day 1 hour ago
Joe Walsh: 'President Trump, this is a bad bill'
GOP. Senator: Republicans should not vote for the AHCA
Rep Schiff: Trump Russia case 'more than circumstantial'
Joe: Nunes blew up hopes of independent investigation
'I think it's worse than Obamacare,' GOP Rep. on AHCA

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL