Rep. Spanberger: 'I hope it is sooner than it is later' that a woman is elected president

Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (VA-7), who has endorsed Joe Biden, joins Andrea Mitchell after Elizabeth Warren announces the suspension of her presidential campaign. Spanberger tells Andrea, "Every time I saw a picture of Elizabeth Warren giving a pinky promise with a little girl and there was a little girl able to see that woman is running for president, if it was Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris saying these women are running for president, it's powerful."