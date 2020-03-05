BREAKING: Senate passes $8.3 billion emergency bill to combat coronavirus

Rep. Spanberger: 'I hope it is sooner than it is later' that a woman is elected president

04:30

Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (VA-7), who has endorsed Joe Biden, joins Andrea Mitchell after Elizabeth Warren announces the suspension of her presidential campaign. Spanberger tells Andrea, "Every time I saw a picture of Elizabeth Warren giving a pinky promise with a little girl and there was a little girl able to see that woman is running for president, if it was Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris saying these women are running for president, it's powerful."March 5, 2020

