Rep Slotkin: 'We see no signs of election interference' in Michigan primary

Rep Slotkin: 'We see no signs of election interference' in Michigan primary04:36
Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (MI-8) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss a potential economic stimulus to combat coronavirus, the Michigan primary, and election interference. She tells Andrea that because there isn't a date set for the intelligence community's Worldwide Threat Assessment in this time of uncertainty regarding coronavirus, it "feeds into this narrative that the intelligence community does not feel comfortable speaking truth to power."