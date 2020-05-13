Rep. Schiff: Trump accusing Obama of wrongdoing to 'distract attention' from virus crisis

Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff (CA-28), Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Bureau of Prisons decision to allow Paul Manafort's release to home confinement, a decision Schiff says is muddled by what AG Barr has done to politicize the Justice Department. He also discusses Supreme Court arguments over the release of Donald Trump's tax returns, and Trump's push to accuse Barack Obama of the 'greatest crime' ever.