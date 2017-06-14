Andrea Mitchell Reports 06/14/17

Rep. Schiff: House Will 'Speak With One Voice' In Wake of...

Representative Schiff comments on the shooting of Representative Scalise and the fate of security details for government officials. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep. Steve Scalise, 4 others shot at GOP baseball practice
Suspected Alexandria gunman pronounced dead
Congressman: Alleged shooter asked if we were Dems or GOP
2 hours 23 min ago
Rep. Schiff: House will 'speak with one voice' after shooting
1 hour 7 min ago
Rep. Barton: Scalise's 'security detail saved a lot of lives'
3 hours 55 min ago
Sanders 'sickened' by Alexandria gunman, who volunteered for campaign
Sen. Paul gives harrowing eyewitnes account of shooting
Flake: 'I ran out to Steve to put pressure on the wound'
Trump: Rep. Scalise is a 'patriot' and a 'fighter'
Rep. Costello 'speechless' over shooting of Rep. Scalise

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL