Rep. Quigley previews impeachment hearings: Testimony will be 'clear, compelling, and extraordinarily convincing'05:02
Congressman Mike Quigley (D-IL) joins Andrea Mitchell ahead of tomorrow's public hearings in the impeachment inquiry. He expresses optimism of what the hearings will be able to accomplish. Quigley also addresses the announcement that Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney will ignore a request to testify, saying "if the president had anybody who could contradict what's been alleged so far, they would have been there already."