Rep. Gallagher: 'White House certainly had the authority to act' against Soleimani

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), an Iraq war vet, pushes back against his Senate colleague Mike Lee's (R-UT) criticism of the Trump administration's briefing to Congress on the situation with Iran, including the justification for taking out Soleimani, telling Andrea that his confidence comes in part from his own 'an extensive discussion in the classified setting at the White House where they were very forthcoming about the intelligence picture.' He also voices his opposition to the upcoming War Powers Resolution because it blames the US rather than Iran for escalation, and because he believes it amounts to essentially a 'legislative veto' which he calls 'constitutionally suspect.'