Rep. Bass: Pres. Trump uses race 'every time his back is against the wall'02:30
President Trump this morning compared the ongoing impeachment inquiry to a lynching in a tweet. Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, joins Andrea Mitchell to provide her response, saying, "He's essentially saying that us carrying out our constitutional mandate to provide oversight & investigation, checks & balances, we're a co-equal branch of government, that performing constitutional duties is equal to a hate crime."