Presidential historian weighs in on Trump's claim that he receives worse press treatment than Lincoln

Presidential historian weighs in on Trump's claim that he receives worse press treatment than Lincoln04:44
At a Fox News town hall held at the Lincoln Memorial Sunday night, President Trump said that he believes he is "treated worse" than Abraham Lincoln by the press. "Lincoln was treated with all sorts of obscene, nasty comments," presidential historian Michael Beschloss tells Andrea Mitchell. "But Lincoln didn't have two hours live on a friendly cable news network the way [President Trump] did last night."