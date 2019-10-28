President trumpets the raid that brought down ISIS leader

President Trump took a victory lap today to tout the successful raid bringing down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but questions have been raised as to whether the language he's used in describing Baghdadi's death could incite more violence from ISIS followers and whether there were concerns in moving the operation up because of the President's unexpected announcement he was withdrawing U.S. special forces from Syria. NBC's Kristen Welker and Courtney Kube provide the latest, and Jeremy Bash, former CIA and Pentagon Chief of Staff, and Michael Leiter, former Counter-terrorism Center Director, join Andrea Mitchell with their analysis. Both Jeremy and Michael were in the situation room and part of the planning for the 2011 Osama Bin Laden Raid.