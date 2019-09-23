President Trump tries to move Ukraine focus toward Biden

President Trump admits he did raise the issue of Joe Biden and his son during his July call with Ukraine’s new president. But insists there was nothing wrong with talking about his potential opponent with a foreign leader - and is attacking democratic calls for a transcript. NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker, Washington Post White House Reporter Ashley Parker, Washington Post National Political Reporter Robert Costa and Former Deputy Secretary of State in the Obama Administration Tony Blinken join Andrea Mitchell to discuss these new developments.