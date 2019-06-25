President Trump denies new sexual assault allegation

BREAKING: Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, tapped as next White House press secretary
President Trump denies new sexual assault allegation05:01
President Trump denies writer E. Jean Carroll's allegations that he sexually assaulted her nearly three decades ago, telling The Hill newspaper, "I’ll say it with great respect: number one, she's not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, ok?" NBC'S Heidi Przybla and Washington Post Political Reporter Eugene Scott join Andrea Mitchell to discuss.