BREAKING: Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, tapped as next White House press secretary

Andrea Mitchell Reports

President Trump denies new sexual assault allegation

05:01

President Trump denies writer E. Jean Carroll's allegations that he sexually assaulted her nearly three decades ago, telling The Hill newspaper, "I’ll say it with great respect: number one, she's not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, ok?" NBC'S Heidi Przybla and Washington Post Political Reporter Eugene Scott join Andrea Mitchell to discuss.June 25, 2019

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All