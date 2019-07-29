President Trump chooses loyalist Rep. Ratcliffe to replace Coats

Republican congressman John Ratcliffe is President Trump's choice to replace outgoing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats. What are the implications of the job going to a strong Trump ally? Joining NBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss is NBC News Correspondent Carol Lee, Washington Post Columnist David Ignatius, Washington Post White House Correspondent Anne Gearan, former Senior FBI official and former U.S. attorney Chuck Rosenberg, and former Deputy National Security Advisor in the Obama Administration, Ben Rhodes.