Pres. Trump and Republican allies attack the impeachment process

Pres. Trump and Republican allies attack the impeachment process12:51
President Trump targets Ambassador Bill Taylor by labeling him a "Never-Trumper" in the White House's latest impeachment defense strategy, as his allies in Congress mount an offensive against the process of the inquiry, violating House rules to storm a closed door deposition yesterday in protest. NBC's Peter Alexander provides the latest from the White House, and Eugene Robinson, Susan Page, and Michael Beschloss join Kristen Welker with their analysis.