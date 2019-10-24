Watch live: Rep. Elijah Cummings lies in state at U.S. Capitol

Pres. Trump and Republican allies attack the impeachment process

President Trump targets Ambassador Bill Taylor by labeling him a "Never-Trumper" in the White House's latest impeachment defense strategy, as his allies in Congress mount an offensive against the process of the inquiry, violating House rules to storm a closed door deposition yesterday in protest. NBC's Peter Alexander provides the latest from the White House, and Eugene Robinson, Susan Page, and Michael Beschloss join Kristen Welker with their analysis.Oct. 24, 2019

