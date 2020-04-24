Pelosi: Trump's disinfectant comments 'had no relationship to science'07:19
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Trump's claim that his suggestion that disinfectants could be explored as a coronavirus treatment was sarcastic, saying that the comments were "consistent with all of his other statements, which had no relationship to science, fact, evidence, data or appropriate way to proceed." She also discusses the latest in congressional negotiations over state and local aid, funding for the post office, and vote by mail.