Pelosi to send articles of impeachment to Senate as soon as next week

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a letter to Democratic lawmakers on Friday that she will consult with her members on Tuesday as she announced steps to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. The letter also said that the House next week may name its managers, who will act as the prosecutors of President Donald Trump, for the Senate trial. But Pelosi gave no specific indication of exactly when she intends to send the articles to the Senate, a step that is necessary for the trial to begin.