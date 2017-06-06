Andrea Mitchell Reports 06/06/17

Paris Police: Man Who Attacked Officer Shouted

Paris Police are stating that the man who attacked the officer shouted "It's For Syria" and believe that he was an Algerian student, based off the ID that was found on him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

How the White House is preparing for Comey's testimony
Joe: Trump is working against his own self-interest
7 hours 28 min ago
Lawrence: Trump has miscalculated with Comey
14 hours 30 min ago
Leaked docs show new depth of Russian election hacking
16 hours 15 min ago
Joe and Willie press EPA Chief on climate change
6 hours 10 min ago
White House finally reveals if Trump filed tax returns
Maddow Show: WH staff fails to restrain the president
Chris Matthews to Carter Page: Why are you hiding?
Woman charged with leaking top secret NSA document
House Dem: No brake between Trump's brain & his mouth

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL