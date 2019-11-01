NSC official testifies in front of House investigators

Tim Morrison, the recently departed NSC top Russia advisor, testified before House investigators on Thursday, seeming to corroborate prior testimonies confirming that a quid pro quo, but earned praise from President Trump for reportedly saying he saw nothing illegal during the President’s phone call with Ukraine’s president. Juan Zarate, former deputy national security advisor to President George W. Bush, and an NBC Senior National Security Analyst, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss this and whether former National Security Advisor John Bolton will testify as part of the impeachment inquiry.