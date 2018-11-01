New England Patriots’ Devin McCourty weighs in on NFL protests copied!

With a new NFL season underway, President Trump is reigniting a culture war on the league, again slamming players who kneel during the national anthem. Devin McCourty, Safety for the New England Patriots and governing board member of the "Players Coalition" – a group of NFL players who are leading the charge in impacting racial and social equality in their communities – joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss.

